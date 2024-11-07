Odisha's Justice Overhaul: Special Courts for Swift Verdicts

In a significant development, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced the establishment of special courts across the state aimed at expediting the justice delivery system and increasing the conviction rate.

Criticizing the past BJD administration for its hesitance in punishing criminals, Majhi underscored the low conviction rate, especially in crimes against women and children, highlighting Odisha's 9.3 percent rate as per NCRB.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan echoed the chief minister's sentiments, announcing the approval of six new 'Gram Nyayalayas' to mediate cases and reduce judicial workload, while promising a legal overhaul by discarding obsolete laws.

