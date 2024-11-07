Left Menu

Supreme Court to Decide Aligarh Muslim University's Minority Status

The Supreme Court is set to deliver a verdict on Aligarh Muslim University's minority status under Article 30. This follows a seven-judge bench's review of the 1981 AMU Act amendment, which partially restored the university's minority position. The decision is anticipated amid long-standing legal debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is poised to announce its decision regarding whether Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) holds minority status as per Article 30 of the Constitution. This pivotal issue allows religious and linguistic minorities to create and manage their educational institutions.

A seven-judge bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, will deliver the ruling. The bench included Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Surya Kant, J B Pardiwala, Dipankar Datta, Manoj Misra, and Satish Chandra Sharma. They reserved the judgment on February 1 after extensive hearings.

The controversy hinges on the 1981 amendment to the AMU Act, which provided a partial minority status to the institution. The court seeks to determine whether this amendment restored the pre-1951 status of AMU as intended. The legal debate has persisted for decades, challenging both legislative and judicial capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

