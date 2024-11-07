Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Uncovered at IGI Airport

An Indian man was arrested at IGI Airport for smuggling nearly one kilogram of gold hidden in his rectum. Authorities recovered gold paste formed into capsules, weighing a total of over 1,100 grams. The total tariff value of the gold is estimated at Rs 72.47 lakh.

Updated: 07-11-2024 21:46 IST
Gold Smuggling Uncovered at IGI Airport
A significant gold smuggling attempt was thwarted at Indira Gandhi International Airport when customs officials arrested a man who had flown in from Dubai.

The passenger was found concealing gold in paste form inside his body, raising serious concerns about security breaches in international travel.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered over one kilogram of gold, valued at Rs 72.47 lakh. The seized gold was meticulously hidden in the form of capsules, extracted from the man's rectum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

