Gold Smuggling Uncovered at IGI Airport

A significant gold smuggling attempt was thwarted at Indira Gandhi International Airport when customs officials arrested a man who had flown in from Dubai.

The passenger was found concealing gold in paste form inside his body, raising serious concerns about security breaches in international travel.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered over one kilogram of gold, valued at Rs 72.47 lakh. The seized gold was meticulously hidden in the form of capsules, extracted from the man's rectum.

(With inputs from agencies.)