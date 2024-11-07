Massive Explosive Haul in Joint Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Operation

A joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police led to a significant seizure of explosives and the arrest of two individuals, according to an official statement.

Based on precise intelligence, the joint forces set up a mobile vehicle checking point along the Serchhip-Thenzawl road. On Wednesday, they intercepted a vehicle that was discovered to be transporting a substantial cache of explosives.

A comprehensive inspection revealed the presence of 9,600 gelatin sticks, 9,400 detonators, and over 1,800 meters of Cordtex. The suspects and confiscated items were handed over to the Mizoram police for further investigation.

