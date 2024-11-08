Deadly Israeli Strike in Sidon: Escalating Tensions

In a significant escalation, an Israeli airstrike has struck the southern Lebanese city of Sidon, leading to the deaths of three Lebanese citizens. The strike, described as targeting a car at a checkpoint, also resulted in injuries to three Lebanese soldiers, the national army reported on Thursday.

The Lebanese army's statement detailed that the vehicle was attacked while it was crossing a critical boundary, causing fatal consequences for its passengers. Furthermore, the incident underscored the dangers faced by international peacekeeping missions, as six Malaysian personnel with UNIFIL sustained injuries during the incident.

This tragic event highlights the intensifying conflict in the region, posing challenges to the stability of southern Lebanon and raising concerns about the safety of both local citizens and international forces operating in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)