Supreme Court Delivers Divided Verdict on Aligarh Muslim University Status

The Supreme Court's seven-judge Constitution bench issued a divided verdict on the Aligarh Muslim University minority status case, delivering four separate judgments. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who led the bench, provided the majority opinion, representing himself and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra.

Chief Justice Chandrachud disclosed that the bench's decision featured three dissenting opinions authored by Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Satish Chandra Sharma. This significant divide highlights differing perspectives within the highest judicial authority on the university's minority status.

The pronouncement of the verdicts remains ongoing, reflecting the complexity and importance of the case in India's legal landscape and its implications on educational institutions with minority status.

