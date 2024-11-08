Left Menu

Greek Anti-Drug Operation Uncovers Major MDMA and Meth Bust

Greek authorities have apprehended two men linked to a global drug syndicate that smuggles MDMA and methamphetamine to Australia. A substantial seizure of 56 kg of MDMA and nearly 30 kg of crystal meth marks one of Greece's largest drug busts. The operation is under ongoing investigation.

  • Greece

Two Greek men, suspected members of an international narcotics network, have been detained by Greece's anti-drug forces for allegedly exporting crystal meth and MDMA to Australia, according to local law enforcement.

Authorities seized approximately 56 kg of MDMA, a key component of ecstasy pills, and nearly 30 kg of methamphetamine—known on the streets as crystal meth or ice—in one of the nation's largest drug interdictions.

The illicit substances were concealed in olive oil and olive containers at an Athens warehouse. Following a lead, drug enforcement officers tracked the suspects relocating the stash to another Athens site before Thursday's arrest. The investigation is ongoing, with EU reports indicating increased MDMA production in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

