Greek Anti-Drug Operation Uncovers Major MDMA and Meth Bust

Two Greek men, suspected members of an international narcotics network, have been detained by Greece's anti-drug forces for allegedly exporting crystal meth and MDMA to Australia, according to local law enforcement.

Authorities seized approximately 56 kg of MDMA, a key component of ecstasy pills, and nearly 30 kg of methamphetamine—known on the streets as crystal meth or ice—in one of the nation's largest drug interdictions.

The illicit substances were concealed in olive oil and olive containers at an Athens warehouse. Following a lead, drug enforcement officers tracked the suspects relocating the stash to another Athens site before Thursday's arrest. The investigation is ongoing, with EU reports indicating increased MDMA production in Europe.

