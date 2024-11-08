Left Menu

Yoga Teacher's Survival: Buried Alive, Fakes Death with Breathing Techniques

A Yoga teacher narrowly escaped death by faking unconsciousness and breathing techniques after being assaulted and buried by attackers. The incident, driven by a suspected affair, led to five arrests. The victim managed to escape and report the crime, prompting further investigation by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chikkaballapura | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old Yoga teacher narrowly escaped a terrifying abduction and attempted murder in Bengaluru by employing breathing techniques to fake her death. The victim was assaulted, strangled, and buried by a group of five individuals, including a woman believed to be suspicious of her husband's affair with the teacher.

Police have arrested the five suspects, one being Satish Reddy, who allegedly planned the attack after befriending the victim under the guise of seeking Yoga lessons. The victim described being taken to a remote location where she was assaulted and buried under layers of soil. She played unconscious, leading her attackers to believe she had succumbed.

Miraculously, she emerged from the pit and sought help from nearby villagers, leading to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of stolen jewelry. Authorities are investigating the incident further, examining financial transactions between the suspects and the implications of a stolen vehicle used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

