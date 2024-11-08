Uttar Pradesh's New Guidelines for Women's Protection: A Controversial Move

The Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has rolled out a contentious set of proposals aimed at safeguarding women from inappropriate advances. Key suggestions include ensuring that only women take measurements in tailor shops and conduct training sessions in gyms.

Additional measures involve mandatory CCTV installations in gyms, clothing stores, and coaching centers, as well as female security personnel in school buses. These proposals were formalized during a meeting held on October 28.

Though some individuals have praised the plan for potentially increasing women's employment, others argue that the decision infringes on personal choice and may unnecessarily segregate sexes in public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)