Uttar Pradesh's New Guidelines for Women's Protection: A Controversial Move

The Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has proposed guidelines aimed at protecting women from 'bad touch' by men in gyms, tailor shops, and other public spaces. These include female employees for specific tasks, CCTV installations, and female security in school transport. Reactions to the proposal are mixed.

Updated: 08-11-2024 16:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh's New Guidelines for Women's Protection: A Controversial Move
The Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has rolled out a contentious set of proposals aimed at safeguarding women from inappropriate advances. Key suggestions include ensuring that only women take measurements in tailor shops and conduct training sessions in gyms.

Additional measures involve mandatory CCTV installations in gyms, clothing stores, and coaching centers, as well as female security personnel in school buses. These proposals were formalized during a meeting held on October 28.

Though some individuals have praised the plan for potentially increasing women's employment, others argue that the decision infringes on personal choice and may unnecessarily segregate sexes in public spaces.

