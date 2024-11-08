Betrayal Under the Roof: Domestic Help Charged with Jewel Heist

In a startling breach of trust, a 24-year-old domestic help was arrested in Delhi for allegedly pilfering gold and diamond pieces from his nonagenarian employer's home in south Delhi, according to police sources.

The accused, Ganesh Dutt, cleverly remained at his employer's residence to avert suspicion. However, police investigations led to the retrieval of valuable items, including various pieces of gold jewellery and diamond articles, from Dutt's sister's residence in Ghitorani.

A police officer explained that despite Dutt's initial denial, interrogation revealed his culpability, helping recover the stolen jewellery after a probe confirmed their suspicions. The accused now faces charges related to the theft.

