Betrayal Under the Roof: Domestic Help Charged with Jewel Heist
A 24-year-old domestic help in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery from his employer. Identified as Ganesh Dutt, the man was living at the employer's residence to avoid suspicion. The stolen items were recovered from his sister's house following a police investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a startling breach of trust, a 24-year-old domestic help was arrested in Delhi for allegedly pilfering gold and diamond pieces from his nonagenarian employer's home in south Delhi, according to police sources.
The accused, Ganesh Dutt, cleverly remained at his employer's residence to avert suspicion. However, police investigations led to the retrieval of valuable items, including various pieces of gold jewellery and diamond articles, from Dutt's sister's residence in Ghitorani.
A police officer explained that despite Dutt's initial denial, interrogation revealed his culpability, helping recover the stolen jewellery after a probe confirmed their suspicions. The accused now faces charges related to the theft.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- domestic help
- jewellery theft
- police
- arrest
- crime
- investigation
- south Delhi
- gold
- diamond
ALSO READ
Penarol Fans Riot in Rio: A Night of Chaos and Arrests
Mumbai Crime Branch Investigates Conspiracy in Baba Siddique Murder Case
Punjab BJP expels party leader Satkar Kaur a day after she was arrested in drugs case.
Arrests in Sri Lanka Prevent Potential Terror Attack
Russian Energy Officials Under Investigation for Coal Industry Fraud