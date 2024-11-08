Ceasefire in Peril: NSCN(IM) Demands Separate Naga Flag and Constitution

The insurgency group NSCN(IM) in Nagaland has issued a stark ultimatum, threatening to resume armed conflict if their demands for a separate Naga flag and constitution are not recognized by the government.

Since its inception in a 1997 ceasefire, over 600 rounds of negotiations have taken place, based on the 2015 framework agreement signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah accuses government leaders of violating this accord.

Despite these allegations, New Delhi asserts that ongoing peace talks have hit an impasse, rejected by the NSCN(IM)'s unwavering stance on Naga autonomy. Meanwhile, separate negotiations continue with other breakaway factions.

