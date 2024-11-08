Poorvi Prahar: Enhancing Defence Synergy with Cutting-edge Tech
The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force will conduct a joint exercise named Poorvi Prahar from November 10 to 18 in the eastern theatre. This exercise will focus on refining joint operations in mountainous terrains utilizing advanced technologies like swarm drones and AI-driven analytics to enhance military readiness.
The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force are gearing up for a comprehensive joint exercise from November 10 to 18, aimed at enhancing operational readiness and inter-service synergy. Named Poorvi Prahar, the exercise will take place in the eastern theatre.
According to a Defense official, various platforms from all three services will participate, refining their skills in executing joint operations in mountainous terrain. The exercise will leverage cutting-edge technologies, including swarm drones and FPV drones, to enhance situational awareness and precision.
Advanced fighter jets, reconnaissance planes, and helicopters, including the Chinook and Rudra, alongside the M777 ultra-light howitzers, will be deployed. The exercise underscores the importance of joint operations in meeting contemporary military challenges.
