Poorvi Prahar: Enhancing Defence Synergy with Cutting-edge Tech

The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force are gearing up for a comprehensive joint exercise from November 10 to 18, aimed at enhancing operational readiness and inter-service synergy. Named Poorvi Prahar, the exercise will take place in the eastern theatre.

According to a Defense official, various platforms from all three services will participate, refining their skills in executing joint operations in mountainous terrain. The exercise will leverage cutting-edge technologies, including swarm drones and FPV drones, to enhance situational awareness and precision.

Advanced fighter jets, reconnaissance planes, and helicopters, including the Chinook and Rudra, alongside the M777 ultra-light howitzers, will be deployed. The exercise underscores the importance of joint operations in meeting contemporary military challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)