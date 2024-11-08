Security Forces Decrease Naxalite Influence in Chhattisgarh
In a decisive encounter, security forces killed three Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The operation, involving multiple units, seized weapons and ammunition from the site. The identities of the deceased remain unknown, as the search continues. This marks a significant step in reducing Naxalite presence in the region.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, security forces have killed three Naxalites during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police confirmed on Friday.
The confrontation erupted around 11 a.m. in the forested hills near the tri-junction of Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed, wherein District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and Central Reserve Police Force, including CoBRA units, participated based on intelligence reports indicating Maoist activity, according to Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P.
Post-encounter, the recovery of three Naxal bodies along with a cache of arms, including a sniper weapon and grenade launcher shells, was reported. With 192 Naxalites neutralized across Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, this operation marks a continued effort to diminish Naxalite influence. Efforts to identify the deceased Naxalites are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalites
- Chhattisgarh
- security forces
- encounter
- Bijapur
- DRG
- CRPF
- CoBRA
- Maoists
- weapons
ALSO READ
Delhi Blast Mystery: Six Suspects Identified in CRPF School Explosion
Fraudster Arrested in Assam for Rs 65 Lakh CRPF Scam
Rising Concerns: Alarming Pattern of Suicides in CRPF and Allied Forces
CRPF Boosts Morale with Massive Promotions Drive
Tragic Loss in Bijapur: Naxalite Violence Claims Another Life