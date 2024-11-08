Left Menu

Security Forces Decrease Naxalite Influence in Chhattisgarh

In a decisive encounter, security forces killed three Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The operation, involving multiple units, seized weapons and ammunition from the site. The identities of the deceased remain unknown, as the search continues. This marks a significant step in reducing Naxalite presence in the region.

Updated: 08-11-2024 21:09 IST
In a significant operation, security forces have killed three Naxalites during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police confirmed on Friday.

The confrontation erupted around 11 a.m. in the forested hills near the tri-junction of Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed, wherein District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and Central Reserve Police Force, including CoBRA units, participated based on intelligence reports indicating Maoist activity, according to Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P.

Post-encounter, the recovery of three Naxal bodies along with a cache of arms, including a sniper weapon and grenade launcher shells, was reported. With 192 Naxalites neutralized across Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, this operation marks a continued effort to diminish Naxalite influence. Efforts to identify the deceased Naxalites are ongoing.

