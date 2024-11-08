Left Menu

United Front Against Terrorism: NIA's Strategy Summit Sets New Standards

A two-day anti-terror conference by the National Investigation Agency emphasized the importance of a unified strategy in combating terrorism, with a focus on cybercrime. The event concluded with key government figures advocating for collaborative efforts to enhance national security and legal frameworks to prevent terrorism's spread.

  India

In a decisive step towards enhancing national security, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) concluded its two-day anti-terror conference on Friday. The summit brought together central and state agencies, alongside police forces, to strategize stronger collaborative efforts, particularly in the context of increasing cybercrime and financial terrorism.

The conference underscored the importance of a well-rounded national strategy and effective use of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to combat terrorism. Participants highlighted the need for global cooperation in moderating social media content that could be exploited by terrorists, while sharing insights from significant investigations, including the Rameshwaram Café blast case.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a forthcoming national counter-terrorism policy. He emphasized a shift from a 'need to know' to a 'duty to share' culture as essential in thwarting terrorism. His call for a 'Whole of Government Approach' was echoed in the commitment to an integrated system to address modern security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

