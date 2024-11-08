Left Menu

Morocco's Sermon Dilemma: Balancing Freedom and Politics

Moroccan politicians and activists are challenging restrictions on imams speaking about the Israel-Hamas war, particularly the call for jihad. Socialist lawmaker Nabila Mounib and other activists argue for imams' right to discuss Palestinian issues freely. The government defends its stance, citing different interpretations of 'jihad'.

Rabat | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:14 IST
Morocco's Sermon Dilemma: Balancing Freedom and Politics
In Morocco, a controversy brews over limitations on imams addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict in their sermons. Politicians and activists, including socialist lawmaker Nabila Mounib, are up in arms against the constraints, arguing they hinder imams from discussing the Palestinian plight and calling for religious struggle.

Allegations have surfaced accusing the government of restricting sermons, with Mounib voicing concerns about a lack of discourse on Palestinian calls for 'jihad'. While Morocco's Ministry of Islamic Affairs refutes claims of censorship, the minister clarified that calls for 'jihad' are prohibited, citing varying interpretations of the term.

The debate reveals broader tensions between Morocco's state-controlled religious practices and societal demands for freedom. With historic connections to Israel, Morocco faces protests challenging its diplomatic ties amidst the ongoing conflict. Government oversight of sermons is seen as a strategy to curb extremism but could push believers toward unofficial religious guidance.

