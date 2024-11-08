Andhra Pradesh's Digital Leap: WhatsApp Governance by March

The Andhra Pradesh government is poised to introduce comprehensive WhatsApp governance by the end of March. IT Minister Nara Lokesh revealed the initiative during a recent Real Time Governance Society review led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Lokesh stated that by the end of November, 100 services would be available online, with students able to access documents via QR codes without physical submission. The aim is a seamless digital transition for governance.

Chief Minister Naidu has directed officials to expedite data integration efforts and ensure every newborn receives an Aadhaar card, promoting extensive use of digital identification statewide.

