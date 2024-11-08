Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Voids 2004 Child Marriage, Orders Compensation

The Allahabad High Court declared a 2004 marriage involving a 12-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl void. The court ordered the man to pay Rs 25 lakh to the 'wife.' The judgment emphasized the appellant's right to file within the applicable age limit, setting aside the family court's earlier decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:12 IST
Allahabad High Court Voids 2004 Child Marriage, Orders Compensation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has ruled a 2004 marriage between a 12-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl void, marking a significant stance against child marriages.

Following an appeal, the court has ordered the man to compensate the 'wife' with Rs 25 lakh, addressing both legal and moral obligations.

Notably, the judgment criticized the family court for its initial dismissal and supported the appellant's right to file within statutory limits, reinforcing legal protections against premature matrimonial alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024