Allahabad High Court Voids 2004 Child Marriage, Orders Compensation

The Allahabad High Court has ruled a 2004 marriage between a 12-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl void, marking a significant stance against child marriages.

Following an appeal, the court has ordered the man to compensate the 'wife' with Rs 25 lakh, addressing both legal and moral obligations.

Notably, the judgment criticized the family court for its initial dismissal and supported the appellant's right to file within statutory limits, reinforcing legal protections against premature matrimonial alliances.

