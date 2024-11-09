Left Menu

Nigerian Military Cleared of Abortion Allegations by Human Rights Commission

The Nigeria Human Rights Commission found no evidence supporting claims that the Nigerian military conducted a secret abortion program amid the northeast insurgency. The investigation, which included interviews with 199 witnesses, disputed earlier reports by Reuters of systematic abortions and child killings by the military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 02:53 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 02:53 IST
Nigerian Military Cleared of Abortion Allegations by Human Rights Commission

The Nigeria Human Rights Commission announced findings from an investigation revealing no deliberate attacks by the Nigerian military on women and children, nor a secret abortion program amid the northeast's ongoing insurgency. This assertion counters earlier accusations brought forth by several December 2022 Reuters reports.

The extensive 18-month inquiry involved interviews with 199 individuals, including military personnel, former militants, women liberated from Boko Haram, and representatives from various aid organizations. Prominent military figures included in this process were Chief of Defence Staff Chris Musa and his predecessor General Lucky Irabor.

Despite allegations from Reuters of the military terminating at least 10,000 pregnancies and killing children post-operations, the panel, led by former military intelligence chief Letam Wiwa, found no evidence to substantiate these claims. Reuters defended its reporting while not participating in the commission's inquiry, citing its principles of independence and impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024