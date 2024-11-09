Nigerian Military Cleared of Abortion Allegations by Human Rights Commission

The Nigeria Human Rights Commission announced findings from an investigation revealing no deliberate attacks by the Nigerian military on women and children, nor a secret abortion program amid the northeast's ongoing insurgency. This assertion counters earlier accusations brought forth by several December 2022 Reuters reports.

The extensive 18-month inquiry involved interviews with 199 individuals, including military personnel, former militants, women liberated from Boko Haram, and representatives from various aid organizations. Prominent military figures included in this process were Chief of Defence Staff Chris Musa and his predecessor General Lucky Irabor.

Despite allegations from Reuters of the military terminating at least 10,000 pregnancies and killing children post-operations, the panel, led by former military intelligence chief Letam Wiwa, found no evidence to substantiate these claims. Reuters defended its reporting while not participating in the commission's inquiry, citing its principles of independence and impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)