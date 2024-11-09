UNIFIL Reports IDF's 'Flagrant Violation' Amid Escalating Tensions
The United Nations' peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, in southern Lebanon has accused the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) of a 'flagrant violation' of international law following deliberate attacks on their property. Despite rising tensions, UNIFIL remains committed to monitoring hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah across the 'blue line'.
Though Israel denies these are deliberate attacks, it suggests that UNIFIL is effectively acting as a human shield for Hezbollah fighters. Israel has urged UN peacekeepers to withdraw from the volatile region, a plea that UNIFIL has so far refused.
This accusation follows an Israeli military operation which allegedly targeted a Hezbollah training center near a UNIFIL base. UNIFIL insists on its impartiality, emphasizing consistent reporting of suspicious activities to the U.N. Security Council while staying steadfast amidst growing pressures.
