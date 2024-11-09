The ongoing conflict in southern Lebanon has intensified as the United Nations' peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, accuses the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) of flagrant breaches of international law. UNIFIL reports that the IDF has deliberately targeted their property, heightening tensions along the 'blue line' with Lebanon.

Though Israel denies these are deliberate attacks, it suggests that UNIFIL is effectively acting as a human shield for Hezbollah fighters. Israel has urged UN peacekeepers to withdraw from the volatile region, a plea that UNIFIL has so far refused.

This accusation follows an Israeli military operation which allegedly targeted a Hezbollah training center near a UNIFIL base. UNIFIL insists on its impartiality, emphasizing consistent reporting of suspicious activities to the U.N. Security Council while staying steadfast amidst growing pressures.

