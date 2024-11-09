Left Menu

WhatsApp Governance Revolutionizes Andhra Pradesh's Future

The Andhra Pradesh government aims to implement comprehensive Whatsapp governance by March. In a review meeting, IT Minister Nara Lokesh revealed that 100 services will be accessible by November, with plans for QR code-enabled document access. Chief Minister Naidu emphasized the need for data integration and comprehensive Aadhaar card coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-11-2024 08:30 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 08:30 IST
WhatsApp Governance Revolutionizes Andhra Pradesh's Future
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to revolutionize governance by implementing a comprehensive WhatsApp-based system by March. In a recent review, IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced that 100 services would be available by November, while QR-coded documents will be accessible in 90 days.

Minister Lokesh highlighted the ongoing efforts to streamline digital submission processes, which would eliminate the need for physical documents. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu urged officials to expedite data integration, emphasizing that every newborn should receive an Aadhaar card.

Naidu also stressed the importance of Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) becoming a key data repository for the state government, calling for seamless data integration across all government departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024