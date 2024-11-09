WhatsApp Governance Revolutionizes Andhra Pradesh's Future

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to revolutionize governance by implementing a comprehensive WhatsApp-based system by March. In a recent review, IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced that 100 services would be available by November, while QR-coded documents will be accessible in 90 days.

Minister Lokesh highlighted the ongoing efforts to streamline digital submission processes, which would eliminate the need for physical documents. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu urged officials to expedite data integration, emphasizing that every newborn should receive an Aadhaar card.

Naidu also stressed the importance of Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) becoming a key data repository for the state government, calling for seamless data integration across all government departments.

