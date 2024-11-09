Tax Raids Target Key Aide of Jharkhand CM

The Income Tax department has initiated a series of raids at multiple locations, including those linked to a close aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Sunil Srivastava, Soren's personal secretary, is one of the focal points, with IT officials visiting his Ranchi residence since Saturday morning.

The searches are reportedly happening across various sites in Jharkhand, such as Jamshedpur, fueling speculation about the nature of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)