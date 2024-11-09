Tax Raids Target Key Aide of Jharkhand CM
The Income Tax department is conducting searches at several locations, including the residence of Sunil Srivastava, aide to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in connection with an ongoing investigation across the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-11-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 10:42 IST
- Country:
- India
The Income Tax department has initiated a series of raids at multiple locations, including those linked to a close aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Sunil Srivastava, Soren's personal secretary, is one of the focal points, with IT officials visiting his Ranchi residence since Saturday morning.
The searches are reportedly happening across various sites in Jharkhand, such as Jamshedpur, fueling speculation about the nature of the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ED Summons MUDA Employees in Karnataka Scam Probe Involving Chief Minister
Haryana Runs Towards a Healthier Tomorrow: Chief Minister Leads Marathon Initiative
Controversy Erupts Over Thrissur Pooram Probe Amidst Chief Minister's Comments
Punjab's Fertiliser Fix: Chief Minister Mann's Plea for Timely DAP Supply
Brewed Connections: Chief Minister's Tea-Making Stint at Chitrakoot