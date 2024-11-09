Left Menu

Tax Raids Target Key Aide of Jharkhand CM

The Income Tax department is conducting searches at several locations, including the residence of Sunil Srivastava, aide to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in connection with an ongoing investigation across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-11-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 10:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax department has initiated a series of raids at multiple locations, including those linked to a close aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Sunil Srivastava, Soren's personal secretary, is one of the focal points, with IT officials visiting his Ranchi residence since Saturday morning.

The searches are reportedly happening across various sites in Jharkhand, such as Jamshedpur, fueling speculation about the nature of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

