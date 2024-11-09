Tragedy Strikes as Chemical Leak Sparks Deadly Fire in Gujarat

A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday morning in Gujarat's Navsari district, where a fire ignited by a chemical leak claimed the lives of three workers and left three others injured. According to law enforcement, the incident occurred around 9 am in Devsar village's Billimoria taluka as workers unloaded barrels from a truck at a local godown.

Deputy Superintendent of Police BV Gohil confirmed that three workers succumbed to the blaze, while three others were promptly transported to the hospital with injuries. Responding to the emergency, five fire tenders from nearby regions arrived to contain the fire effectively.

Officials, including Mamlatdar Jagdish Chaudhary, disclosed that the chemical leak originated from a barrel on the truck, resulting in the truck's ignition and subsequent spread of the flames to the godown. With one person still unaccounted for, cooling operations are actively underway at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)