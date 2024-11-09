Mystery Shooting in Udaipur: Thai Woman Hospitalized
A 24-year-old Thai woman was hospitalized with gunshot injuries in Udaipur after being admitted by three unidentified men who left her unattended. The woman is out of danger. Police are investigating the shooting incident that occurred after the woman left her hotel alone around 1.30 am.
A Thai national was admitted to a hospital in Udaipur under mysterious circumstances after being shot, police reported on Saturday. The 24-year-old woman, suffering from a gunshot wound near her ribs, is currently in a stable condition, authorities confirmed.
Udaipur's Superintendent of Police, Yogesh Goyal, indicated that the local police were alerted when it was discovered that a foreign national with gunshot injuries was being treated at the district hospital. The woman, identified as Thank Chanok, was reportedly staying at a hotel in Mali Colony with a friend but left alone around 1.30 am to meet others.
Ratan Singh, Station House Officer of Surajpole police station, stated that three men transported her to a private hospital before abandoning her. Subsequently, the injured woman was referred to Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital, prompting police involvement in the case to identify and track the suspects. Police also revealed she checked into the local hotel on October 21.
