Left Menu

Mystery Shooting in Udaipur: Thai Woman Hospitalized

A 24-year-old Thai woman was hospitalized with gunshot injuries in Udaipur after being admitted by three unidentified men who left her unattended. The woman is out of danger. Police are investigating the shooting incident that occurred after the woman left her hotel alone around 1.30 am.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:55 IST
Mystery Shooting in Udaipur: Thai Woman Hospitalized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Thai national was admitted to a hospital in Udaipur under mysterious circumstances after being shot, police reported on Saturday. The 24-year-old woman, suffering from a gunshot wound near her ribs, is currently in a stable condition, authorities confirmed.

Udaipur's Superintendent of Police, Yogesh Goyal, indicated that the local police were alerted when it was discovered that a foreign national with gunshot injuries was being treated at the district hospital. The woman, identified as Thank Chanok, was reportedly staying at a hotel in Mali Colony with a friend but left alone around 1.30 am to meet others.

Ratan Singh, Station House Officer of Surajpole police station, stated that three men transported her to a private hospital before abandoning her. Subsequently, the injured woman was referred to Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital, prompting police involvement in the case to identify and track the suspects. Police also revealed she checked into the local hotel on October 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024