Madhya Pradesh Government Announces Major IAS Officer Reshuffle

In a significant administrative overhaul, the Madhya Pradesh government has reallocated roles within its Indian Administrative Service (IAS), impacting 26 officers.

According to official communications issued late Monday, Surabhi Gupta has taken over from Shahdol divisional commissioner Shriman Shukla, marking her transition from medical education secretary.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Manu Shrivastava is now heading the renewable energy department, with added responsibilities in sports and youth affairs. ACS Neeraj Mandloi steps into the energy sector, also overseeing the Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company in Jabalpur. The reshuffle comes as the first major change after Anurag Jain's recent appointment as the state's chief secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)