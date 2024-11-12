Left Menu

SANParks Shows Major Progress in Road Maintenance Ahead of 2024 Festive Season

The report provides details of the blading and grading of gravel roads, with a particular focus on the park’s Marula Region, located south of the Olifants River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-11-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 12:28 IST
SANParks Shows Major Progress in Road Maintenance Ahead of 2024 Festive Season
According to SANParks, the road repairs extend to key routes leading to popular bush camps and significant tourist destinations in the park's southern region. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has reported significant advancements in the maintenance and repair of roads within Kruger National Park (KNP), as highlighted in KNP’s 100 Days Road Maintenance Report. The initiative, part of KNP’s ongoing infrastructure and upkeep efforts, aims to improve accessibility and visitor safety while enhancing the experience for tourists anticipated in large numbers over the 2024 festive season.

The report provides details of the blading and grading of gravel roads, with a particular focus on the park’s Marula Region, located south of the Olifants River. From July to October 2024, these roads underwent substantial maintenance to ensure they remain in optimal condition, allowing visitors to enjoy seamless access to various areas within the park. SANParks has assured visitors that the roads will be consistently monitored throughout the holiday period to maintain high standards.

According to SANParks, the road repairs extend to key routes leading to popular bush camps and significant tourist destinations in the park's southern region. Additionally, attention has now shifted to the Nxanatseni Region, north of the Olifants River, where further road improvements are underway.

This extensive road maintenance project is part of a broader strategy to prioritize routes based on visitor usage—focusing on those most frequented by tourists. The work done aims not only to enhance visitor experience but also to mitigate wear-and-tear from increased traffic and the impact of seasonal weather conditions.

A SANParks spokesperson highlighted that improving infrastructure is crucial for both visitor enjoyment and for the park's conservation mission, as it reduces off-road driving and environmental degradation. This investment in road maintenance is expected to benefit both tourists and local wildlife by minimizing disruptions and allowing easier access to the park’s many attractions.

With ongoing maintenance planned, KNP is well-prepared for the high visitor traffic expected in the upcoming festive season, reinforcing SANParks’ commitment to offering a safe, enjoyable, and accessible experience for all.  

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024