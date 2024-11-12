SANParks Shows Major Progress in Road Maintenance Ahead of 2024 Festive Season

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has reported significant advancements in the maintenance and repair of roads within Kruger National Park (KNP), as highlighted in KNP’s 100 Days Road Maintenance Report. The initiative, part of KNP’s ongoing infrastructure and upkeep efforts, aims to improve accessibility and visitor safety while enhancing the experience for tourists anticipated in large numbers over the 2024 festive season.

The report provides details of the blading and grading of gravel roads, with a particular focus on the park’s Marula Region, located south of the Olifants River. From July to October 2024, these roads underwent substantial maintenance to ensure they remain in optimal condition, allowing visitors to enjoy seamless access to various areas within the park. SANParks has assured visitors that the roads will be consistently monitored throughout the holiday period to maintain high standards.

According to SANParks, the road repairs extend to key routes leading to popular bush camps and significant tourist destinations in the park's southern region. Additionally, attention has now shifted to the Nxanatseni Region, north of the Olifants River, where further road improvements are underway.

This extensive road maintenance project is part of a broader strategy to prioritize routes based on visitor usage—focusing on those most frequented by tourists. The work done aims not only to enhance visitor experience but also to mitigate wear-and-tear from increased traffic and the impact of seasonal weather conditions.

A SANParks spokesperson highlighted that improving infrastructure is crucial for both visitor enjoyment and for the park's conservation mission, as it reduces off-road driving and environmental degradation. This investment in road maintenance is expected to benefit both tourists and local wildlife by minimizing disruptions and allowing easier access to the park’s many attractions.

With ongoing maintenance planned, KNP is well-prepared for the high visitor traffic expected in the upcoming festive season, reinforcing SANParks’ commitment to offering a safe, enjoyable, and accessible experience for all.