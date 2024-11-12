Tensions Rise Over Arrest of Tamil Nadu Fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy

Twelve fishermen from Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu were detained by the Sri Lankan navy on November 11, an official from the fisheries department reported. The charge was trespassing and fishing within Sri Lankan maritime boundaries.

In response, fishermen in Rameswaram held a protest in Pamban, urging the Central government to take swift action for the release of the detained Nagapattinam fishermen and others from the state who were arrested by the Lankan navy.

Protestors called for an end to the repeated arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen and the confiscation of their fishing vessels. The demonstration involved a large gathering of mechanised boat operators and local fishers, causing significant traffic disruptions in Pamban.

The state fisheries department official noted that the Nagapattinam fishermen had departed from Akkaraipettai fishing harbour on a mechanised boat on the night of November 10. They were apprehended by the Sri Lankan navy on November 11 while fishing off the coast south-east of Kodiyakarai.

(With inputs from agencies.)