Left Menu

Amit Shah Calls for Waqf Board Reforms and UCC Implementation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Waqf Board of land grabbing in Karnataka, pushing for reforms and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to counter infiltrators, while assuring tribals they would be excluded. At a rally in Jharkhand, he criticized Congress for opposing OBC reservation and promised prosperity if BJP gains power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghmara | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:59 IST
Amit Shah Calls for Waqf Board Reforms and UCC Implementation
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has leveled serious accusations against the Waqf Board, alleging that it has illegally seized land in Karnataka. Speaking at a rally in Jharkhand, Shah called for urgent changes in the board and amendments to the relevant Act.

Shah further asserted that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code is inevitable, claiming it is necessary to curb infiltration in the region. He assured tribal communities that they would be excluded from the UCC's ambit, amid criticisms from opposition leaders.

Highlighting the need for change, Shah criticized Congress for opposing OBC reservations and promised that, if voted to power, the BJP would transform Jharkhand into a prosperous state within five years, promising to return any misappropriated funds to the state's treasury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024