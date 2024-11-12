Amit Shah Calls for Waqf Board Reforms and UCC Implementation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has leveled serious accusations against the Waqf Board, alleging that it has illegally seized land in Karnataka. Speaking at a rally in Jharkhand, Shah called for urgent changes in the board and amendments to the relevant Act.

Shah further asserted that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code is inevitable, claiming it is necessary to curb infiltration in the region. He assured tribal communities that they would be excluded from the UCC's ambit, amid criticisms from opposition leaders.

Highlighting the need for change, Shah criticized Congress for opposing OBC reservations and promised that, if voted to power, the BJP would transform Jharkhand into a prosperous state within five years, promising to return any misappropriated funds to the state's treasury.

