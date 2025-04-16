Left Menu

Foiling Terrorist Infiltrations: Kathua's Security Success

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, security forces thwarted terrorist infiltration via the International Border. Four encounters, arms recovery, and local cooperation played crucial roles. Police identified and charged 30 locals aiding terrorists. The infiltration route is exposed, promising enhanced security measures to prevent future incursions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:36 IST
The recent crackdown on terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district has revealed a crucial infiltration route via the International Border. A senior police officer highlighted successful operations that thwarted planned terror strikes in the region.

Over the past month, multiple encounters ensued between security forces and infiltrating terrorists. Two terrorists were killed in the Safiyan forest, where explosives and other armaments were recovered. Tragically, four police personnel lost their lives during the operations.

A robust security grid, covering the border villages to the hinterland, contributed to the success of these operations. Authorities continue efforts to apprehend the remaining terrorists. Local involvement has been both a challenge and an asset, with 30 residents booked under the Public Safety Act for aiding the terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

