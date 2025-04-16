Karnataka's Caste Census Sparks Political Debate

In Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar engaged in crucial talks with Congress legislators from the Vokkaliga community regarding the contentious caste census. The meeting, held ahead of a critical Cabinet session, aimed at crafting a unified stance on the census findings.

The report has stirred political waters due to its deviation from traditional perceptions of caste population distribution, particularly among Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas. Senior Congress members, including ministers and former commission heads, gathered to voice their opinions and strategize for the upcoming Cabinet presentation.

Amid protests from the Vokkaligara Sangha labeling the survey unscientific, Shivakumar emphasized the Congress's commitment to protecting all communities. Despite opposition attempts to incite confusion, he reaffirmed the party's dedication to factual representation and community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)