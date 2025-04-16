Karnataka's Caste Census Sparks Political Debate
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met with Congress legislators from the Vokkaliga community to discuss the controversial caste census. The meeting aimed to form a unified stance before presenting opinions to the Cabinet. The census findings challenge traditional views of caste distribution, causing political unrest.
- Country:
- India
In Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar engaged in crucial talks with Congress legislators from the Vokkaliga community regarding the contentious caste census. The meeting, held ahead of a critical Cabinet session, aimed at crafting a unified stance on the census findings.
The report has stirred political waters due to its deviation from traditional perceptions of caste population distribution, particularly among Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas. Senior Congress members, including ministers and former commission heads, gathered to voice their opinions and strategize for the upcoming Cabinet presentation.
Amid protests from the Vokkaligara Sangha labeling the survey unscientific, Shivakumar emphasized the Congress's commitment to protecting all communities. Despite opposition attempts to incite confusion, he reaffirmed the party's dedication to factual representation and community welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Hyderabad Land Dispute
Congress, KCBC Clash Over Waqf Amendment Bill
Syed Naseruddin Chishty Defends Stance Amidst Congress Allegations
TDP and Congress Clash Over Waqf Amendment Bill as Tabling Looms
BJP Protests 'Garbage Cess' Amidst Rising Costs: Karnataka Congress Under Fire