Political Unrest: Former MLA Detained Amidst Land Acquisition Chaos

The conflict over land acquisition for pharmaceutical companies in Telangana's Vikarabad district escalated into violence, leading to the detention of former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy. Several officials were injured, and sixteen individuals were arrested following the public hearing. Authorities have responded by suspending internet services in the affected area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Telangana's Vikarabad district, tensions escalated during a land acquisition hearing, resulting in the detention of former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy. Authorities reported that the former politician is currently under interrogation regarding his involvement in the disturbances.

The unrest began as villagers from Lagacharla staged a protest against the proposed acquisition for pharmaceutical firms, leading to a chaotic scene where 16 individuals were arrested. During the fray, Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain and other officials faced attacks, leaving several injured.

In response to the violence and in an effort to prevent further disruptions, three FIRs were registered, and internet services were temporarily suspended in the Dudyala mandal area. The incident highlights ongoing tensions over land acquisition in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

