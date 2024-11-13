Political Unrest: Former MLA Detained Amidst Land Acquisition Chaos

In Telangana's Vikarabad district, tensions escalated during a land acquisition hearing, resulting in the detention of former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy. Authorities reported that the former politician is currently under interrogation regarding his involvement in the disturbances.

The unrest began as villagers from Lagacharla staged a protest against the proposed acquisition for pharmaceutical firms, leading to a chaotic scene where 16 individuals were arrested. During the fray, Vikarabad District Collector Prateek Jain and other officials faced attacks, leaving several injured.

In response to the violence and in an effort to prevent further disruptions, three FIRs were registered, and internet services were temporarily suspended in the Dudyala mandal area. The incident highlights ongoing tensions over land acquisition in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)