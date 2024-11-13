Cracking Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration in Jharkhand

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended three individuals, including two Bangladeshi nationals, amidst a probe into a money laundering case linked to illegal infiltration from Bangladesh into Jharkhand. The arrests were made following extensive searches in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Among those detained are Rony Mondal and Sameer Chowdhary, both from Bangladesh, alongside Pintu Haldar, an Indian national. The suspects are accused of orchestrating illegal human trafficking operations across the border, utilizing fake identity documents and accomplices, according to official sources.

The crackdown comes amid intense political campaigning in Jharkhand, with the ruling JMM and its ally accusing the BJP-led central government of using these actions to fuel their narrative on Bangladeshi infiltration. The federal agency's raids coincided with polling sessions in the region, raising questions on the timing of the operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)