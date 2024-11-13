Left Menu

BHU Faces Heavy Fine for Illegal Tree Felling: A Call for Justice

The petitioner, Saurabh Tiwary, filed a plea with the National Green Tribunal against Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for illegal tree felling. The tribunal's report confirmed that 33 trees, including sandalwood, were felled unlawfully. The petitioner seeks fines on BHU and its vice chancellor, restoration measures, and criminal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:47 IST
BHU Faces Heavy Fine for Illegal Tree Felling: A Call for Justice
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has been urged by petitioner Saurabh Tiwary to impose significant fines on Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and its vice chancellor in response to illegal tree cutting on the campus.

A tribunal report confirmed that 33 trees, including seven sandalwood, were felled illegally, leading Tiwary to call for additional environmental compensation, remediation actions, and criminal investigations against involved university officials.

Saurabh Tiwary alleges local police closed the case earlier under university collusion and argues for a high-level committee to investigate the situation. The tribunal’s report also questioned the university's security measures, suggesting the possibility of neglect in the case of sandalwood theft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024