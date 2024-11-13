BHU Faces Heavy Fine for Illegal Tree Felling: A Call for Justice

The National Green Tribunal has been urged by petitioner Saurabh Tiwary to impose significant fines on Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and its vice chancellor in response to illegal tree cutting on the campus.

A tribunal report confirmed that 33 trees, including seven sandalwood, were felled illegally, leading Tiwary to call for additional environmental compensation, remediation actions, and criminal investigations against involved university officials.

Saurabh Tiwary alleges local police closed the case earlier under university collusion and argues for a high-level committee to investigate the situation. The tribunal’s report also questioned the university's security measures, suggesting the possibility of neglect in the case of sandalwood theft.

