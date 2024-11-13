Censorship and Outrage: The Zhuhai Tragedy Unfolds

Zhuhai, a southern Chinese city, is the epicenter of national outrage as authorities grapple with the aftermath of the deadliest mass killing in the nation in over a decade.

A male driver, reportedly incensed by a divorce settlement, drove into a crowd at a sports center, killing 35 and injuring 43. The government delayed acknowledging the death toll, inciting anger on social media, where discussions were quickly censored.

The tragedy coincided with China's largest aviation exhibition, amplifying public frustration during a high-profile event. Despite the government's efforts to control the narrative, the incident raised significant questions about mental health and state censorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)