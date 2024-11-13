Left Menu

Anglican Rift: Ugandan Church Challenges Welby's Leadership

The Church of Uganda criticized Justin Welby, the outgoing Archbishop of Canterbury, for dividing the Anglican communion and failing to address abuse allegations effectively. Disagreements over LGBTQ+ stances have widened the rift, with Uganda supporting anti-gay laws despite international rebukes. Welby's resignation follows criticism over mishandling abuse cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:58 IST
Anglican Rift: Ugandan Church Challenges Welby's Leadership
Welby

The Anglican Church in Uganda has intensified its criticism of Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who resigned on Tuesday. The church accuses Welby of failing to uphold traditional Anglican values, particularly concerning marriage and family, and of mishandling investigations into abuse allegations within the church.

Welby, who has been trying to prevent divisions in the global Anglican communion, resigned amidst heightened tensions over his perceived inability to adequately confront abuse and uphold biblical teachings. Uganda's Anglican Church has distanced itself from Welby, citing its loss of confidence in his leadership and supporting the country's strict anti-homosexuality laws.

The controversial Ugandan law has been met with significant backlash from Western nations, including the United States, which imposed sanctions. Despite opposition, the legislation continues to receive strong backing from within Uganda, where Anglicans make up a substantial portion of the population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024