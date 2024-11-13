Anglican Rift: Ugandan Church Challenges Welby's Leadership

The Anglican Church in Uganda has intensified its criticism of Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who resigned on Tuesday. The church accuses Welby of failing to uphold traditional Anglican values, particularly concerning marriage and family, and of mishandling investigations into abuse allegations within the church.

Welby, who has been trying to prevent divisions in the global Anglican communion, resigned amidst heightened tensions over his perceived inability to adequately confront abuse and uphold biblical teachings. Uganda's Anglican Church has distanced itself from Welby, citing its loss of confidence in his leadership and supporting the country's strict anti-homosexuality laws.

The controversial Ugandan law has been met with significant backlash from Western nations, including the United States, which imposed sanctions. Despite opposition, the legislation continues to receive strong backing from within Uganda, where Anglicans make up a substantial portion of the population.

