Ravi River Tragedy: Unidentified Woman's Body Discovered

A woman's body was recovered from the Ravi river in Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, police reported on Wednesday.

Local residents discovered the body floating in the river and promptly notified the authorities.

Upon receiving the alert, a police team arrived at the scene to take custody of the body, which has since been sent for post-mortem examination. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav stated that an investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to establish the woman's identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)