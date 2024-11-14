Ceasefire Stalemate: Israel's Demand Shakes Lebanese Peace Talks

In a tense diplomatic climate, Israeli officials are insisting on retaining the capacity to launch attacks on Lebanon as a prerequisite to any ceasefire agreement with the Iran-backed Hezbollah, according to France's foreign minister. Jean-Noel Barrot revealed this stance during a parliamentary hearing following his meetings in Jerusalem.

Barrot recounted discussions with Israeli officials, including Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Defence Minister Israel Katz, who emphasized the necessity of maintaining offensive capabilities against Lebanon, comparing it to Israel's approach with Syria. Barrot criticized the approach, suggesting it undermines Lebanon's sovereignty and broader efforts to strengthen its governance.

Diplomats indicate that including such demands in ceasefire proposals is likely unfeasible, as Hezbollah or Lebanon would probably reject them. Despite this, Katz previously stated that any arrangement must meet the war's objectives, emphasizing Israel's ongoing right to counter terrorist activities independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)