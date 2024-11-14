Left Menu

Crypto Bet Controversy: Raid on Polymarket CEO's Home Exposes Election Gambling Anomalies

Federal agents raided the home of Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan, seizing electronics following a controversial presidential election. Polymarket, a prediction market platform, faced scrutiny for its election odds and a French trader's high-profit bets on Trump. The site is under investigation for compliance with French laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 04:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 04:44 IST
Crypto Bet Controversy: Raid on Polymarket CEO's Home Exposes Election Gambling Anomalies
Raid

Federal law enforcement agents carried out a raid at the downtown New York residence of Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan early Wednesday morning, confiscating his electronic devices. Polymarket, known as a crypto-based election gambling site, notably betted Donald Trump's chances far above those forecasted for Vice President Kamala Harris, diverging from public opinion polls.

The raid in Coplan's SoHo apartment came after the recent presidential election, with Coplan being confronted by FBI agents at 6 a.m., according to the New York Post. The agents demanded access to his electronic devices amid growing scrutiny of Polymarket's operations.

A Polymarket spokesperson has defended the platform as a transparent prediction market, maintaining that Coplan has not been arrested. French authorities are assessing the legality of Polymarket's operations within France after a mystery trader earned a $46 million profit from betting on Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024