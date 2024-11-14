Evacuation Drama at Brazil's Supreme Court Amid Mysterious Bangs
The Brazilian Supreme Court was evacuated on Wednesday following two loud disturbances nearby in Brasilia. The origin of the noises remains unconfirmed, prompting immediate security measures. Authorities are investigating the incident to ensure the safety of the court and its operations.
The Brazilian Supreme Court was swiftly evacuated on Wednesday afternoon after two alarming noises reverberated nearby. The unsettling occurrence led to urgent security protocols as the origins of the loud disturbances remained unknown.
Located in the nation's capital, Brasilia, the Supreme Court's premises were swiftly cleared as a precautionary measure. Authorities were alerted immediately to investigate the source of the enigmatic noises that prompted the evacuation.
The investigation is ongoing, as officials strive to ensure the safety and security of the court and its personnel. No injuries or damages have been reported thus far.
(With inputs from agencies.)
