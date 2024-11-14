Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest: Delhi Police Nab Murder Suspect After Firefight

Nihal, a 22-year-old suspect linked to the Tillu gang, was apprehended by Delhi Police after a brief shootout. He is implicated in the murder of Amit Lakra, a Gogi gang member, who was killed in Mundka. A firearm and the vehicle used in the crime were recovered.

Updated: 14-11-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 09:53 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police's special cell apprehended a 22-year-old murder suspect, Nihal, following a brief exchange of gunfire near Rohini. The suspect, associated with the notorious Tillu gang, sustained injuries during the encounter, law enforcement officials reported on Thursday.

The police successfully recovered a firearm and the two-wheeler Nihal was using during his attempted escape. Nihal is accused of murdering Amit Lakra, a recently bailed robbery suspect, by shooting him six times in a bustling Mundka market on November 9.

Initial investigations suggest that the murder was gang-related, as Lakra was identified as a member of the rival Gogi gang. This case underscores the ongoing gang rivalry tensions in Delhi, drawing attention to the increasing need for targeted law enforcement interventions.

