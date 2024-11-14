Dramatic Arrest: Delhi Police Nab Murder Suspect After Firefight

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police's special cell apprehended a 22-year-old murder suspect, Nihal, following a brief exchange of gunfire near Rohini. The suspect, associated with the notorious Tillu gang, sustained injuries during the encounter, law enforcement officials reported on Thursday.

The police successfully recovered a firearm and the two-wheeler Nihal was using during his attempted escape. Nihal is accused of murdering Amit Lakra, a recently bailed robbery suspect, by shooting him six times in a bustling Mundka market on November 9.

Initial investigations suggest that the murder was gang-related, as Lakra was identified as a member of the rival Gogi gang. This case underscores the ongoing gang rivalry tensions in Delhi, drawing attention to the increasing need for targeted law enforcement interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)