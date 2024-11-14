Unveiling the Cyber Espionage Web: China's Grip on US Telecommunications

In a sweeping federal investigation, US authorities have uncovered alarming attempts by Chinese-linked hackers to penetrate American telecommunications networks. The FBI announced this Wednesday, revealing a 'broad and significant' cyberespionage campaign targeting pivotal government and political figures.

According to a joint release by the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, numerous telecom companies' networks have been compromised, granting hackers access to confidential call records and communications. While the FBI has not identified specific individuals, most targets are reportedly involved in government or political activities.

The disclosure comes amid a series of significant hacking incidents attributed to China, aiming to siphon technological and governmental insights. The FBI assured it is partnering with telecom firms to enhance cyber defenses, stressing the ongoing nature of the investigation, with expectations of further understanding these cyber incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)