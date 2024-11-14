Left Menu

Unveiling the Cyber Espionage Web: China's Grip on US Telecommunications

A federal investigation has exposed a significant cyberespionage campaign by Chinese hackers targeting US telecommunications networks. The hackers infiltrated multiple companies, accessing call records and private communications of government and political figures. The FBI and CISA are collaborating with the telecom industry to strengthen defenses against these threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a sweeping federal investigation, US authorities have uncovered alarming attempts by Chinese-linked hackers to penetrate American telecommunications networks. The FBI announced this Wednesday, revealing a 'broad and significant' cyberespionage campaign targeting pivotal government and political figures.

According to a joint release by the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, numerous telecom companies' networks have been compromised, granting hackers access to confidential call records and communications. While the FBI has not identified specific individuals, most targets are reportedly involved in government or political activities.

The disclosure comes amid a series of significant hacking incidents attributed to China, aiming to siphon technological and governmental insights. The FBI assured it is partnering with telecom firms to enhance cyber defenses, stressing the ongoing nature of the investigation, with expectations of further understanding these cyber incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

