Tragic Incident: Police Constable Found Dead in Samastipur

A woman police constable named Chandani Kumari was found hanging in her barrack's bathroom in Samastipur, Bihar. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she was declared dead. Authorities are investigating the incident, and her belongings have been seized for further examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samastipur | Updated: 14-11-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 11:14 IST
A chilling discovery was made in Samastipur district when a woman police constable, Chandani Kumari, was found hanging in the bathroom of her barrack. The incident has left the local community and authorities in shock.

According to reports, the deceased constable was a resident of Vaishali district and lived on the second floor of the Musrigharari police station barrack. Immediate action was taken when a fellow constable noticed the bathroom door locked from inside. Upon forcefully opening the door, officers found Chandani's body hanging.

Despite prompt medical attention, Chandani was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation, seizing her mobile phone and diary to uncover any leads regarding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

