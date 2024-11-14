Tragic Incident: Police Constable Found Dead in Samastipur

A chilling discovery was made in Samastipur district when a woman police constable, Chandani Kumari, was found hanging in the bathroom of her barrack. The incident has left the local community and authorities in shock.

According to reports, the deceased constable was a resident of Vaishali district and lived on the second floor of the Musrigharari police station barrack. Immediate action was taken when a fellow constable noticed the bathroom door locked from inside. Upon forcefully opening the door, officers found Chandani's body hanging.

Despite prompt medical attention, Chandani was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation, seizing her mobile phone and diary to uncover any leads regarding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)