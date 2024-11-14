Deadly Strikes Hit Syrian Capital Amid Intensified Conflict

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli airstrikes on Thursday left 15 dead and 16 wounded, targeting residential buildings in the Syrian capital, Damascus, according to the state news agency SANA.

Strikes were reported in the suburbs of Mazzeh and Qudsaya, with reports suggesting these were aimed at Islamic Jihad's headquarters and other unspecified assets, according to Israeli army radio.

This incident forms part of Israel's ongoing operations against Iran-affiliated targets in Syria, actions intensified since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that ignited the Gaza conflict. Notably, Mazzeh has been a strategic hub for senior figures from groups like Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guards, as reported by fleeing local residents.

