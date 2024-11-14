Left Menu

Deadly Strikes Hit Syrian Capital Amid Intensified Conflict

Israeli airstrikes on residential areas in Damascus killed 15 and injured 16, targeting locations linked to the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad. This continues Israel's campaign against Iran-linked targets following the attack by Hamas last Oct. 7, amid broader regional tensions involving Hezbollah and Iran's Guards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli airstrikes on Thursday left 15 dead and 16 wounded, targeting residential buildings in the Syrian capital, Damascus, according to the state news agency SANA.

Strikes were reported in the suburbs of Mazzeh and Qudsaya, with reports suggesting these were aimed at Islamic Jihad's headquarters and other unspecified assets, according to Israeli army radio.

This incident forms part of Israel's ongoing operations against Iran-affiliated targets in Syria, actions intensified since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that ignited the Gaza conflict. Notably, Mazzeh has been a strategic hub for senior figures from groups like Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guards, as reported by fleeing local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

