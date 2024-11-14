Deadly Strikes Hit Syrian Capital Amid Intensified Conflict
Israeli airstrikes on residential areas in Damascus killed 15 and injured 16, targeting locations linked to the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad. This continues Israel's campaign against Iran-linked targets following the attack by Hamas last Oct. 7, amid broader regional tensions involving Hezbollah and Iran's Guards.
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli airstrikes on Thursday left 15 dead and 16 wounded, targeting residential buildings in the Syrian capital, Damascus, according to the state news agency SANA.
Strikes were reported in the suburbs of Mazzeh and Qudsaya, with reports suggesting these were aimed at Islamic Jihad's headquarters and other unspecified assets, according to Israeli army radio.
This incident forms part of Israel's ongoing operations against Iran-affiliated targets in Syria, actions intensified since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that ignited the Gaza conflict. Notably, Mazzeh has been a strategic hub for senior figures from groups like Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guards, as reported by fleeing local residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Airlines Suspend Middle East Flights Amid Regional Tensions
North Korea's Missile Test Sparks Regional Tensions
Iraq's Delicate Dance: Navigating Conflict and Regional Tensions
Escalating Tensions: Israel and Hezbollah Face Off Amid Diplomatic Gridlock
Diplomatic Deadlock: U.S. Struggles to Mediate Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire