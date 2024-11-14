Left Menu

Kerala's Plea for National Disaster Recognition Denied by Centre

The Kerala government sought national disaster status for July's landslides and flash floods in Wayanad, which claimed over 200 lives. However, the Centre refused, citing guidelines. Despite financial allocations, Kerala demands a Rs 2,000-crore relief package, with ongoing appeals for central assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has declined Kerala's request to declare the landslides and flash floods in Wayanad as a national disaster. The catastrophe in July claimed the lives of over 200 people and caused widespread destruction.

Despite Kerala's persistent appeals for recognition and aid, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated that current disaster response guidelines do not allow such a declaration.

The state has been allotted Rs 388 crore under the SDRF for the 2024-25 financial year, yet Kerala insists on a special Rs 2,000-crore relief package. The state government continues to press the Centre for more substantial assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

