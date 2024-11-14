Kerala's Plea for National Disaster Recognition Denied by Centre

The central government has declined Kerala's request to declare the landslides and flash floods in Wayanad as a national disaster. The catastrophe in July claimed the lives of over 200 people and caused widespread destruction.

Despite Kerala's persistent appeals for recognition and aid, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai stated that current disaster response guidelines do not allow such a declaration.

The state has been allotted Rs 388 crore under the SDRF for the 2024-25 financial year, yet Kerala insists on a special Rs 2,000-crore relief package. The state government continues to press the Centre for more substantial assistance.

