Legal Victory for AAP: Amanatullah Khan's Bail Unveils 'False Case'

A Delhi court has granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in the ongoing Delhi Waqf Board money-laundering case, a move that senior party leader Sanjay Singh claims exposes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'false case.'

According to Singh, the ruling underscores the alleged misuse of investigative bodies like the Enforcement Directorate by the BJP for political purposes, a sentiment echoed by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who emphasized AAP's resilience and asserted the forthcoming election campaign will proceed with full vigor.

The case against Khan, investigated by the ED, involved supposed irregularities linked to the Waqf Board and alleged corruption amounting to disproportionate assets, leading to his September arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act provisions.

