Greece Eyes $2 Billion Missile Defense Collaboration with Israel
Greece and Israel are negotiating a €2 billion project to develop a modern anti-aircraft and missile defense system, mirroring Israel's Iron Dome. This initiative is part of Greece's broader military modernization effort amidst tensions with Turkey and includes acquiring new fighter jets and frigates.
Greece is in discussions with Israel to develop a €2 billion anti-aircraft and missile defense system, Greek officials revealed on Thursday. The plan is part of Greece's strategic push to revamp its military capabilities following a prolonged debt crisis.
The proposed defenses are expected to emulate Israel's renowned Iron Dome, designed to intercept both short- and long-range missiles. This move comes as Greece seeks to enhance its defense framework, particularly in the face of neighborly tensions with NATO partner Turkey, which is also advancing its own air defense systems.
According to sources, the project could form part of Greece's 10-year military procurement strategy, which includes purchasing advanced fighter jets and frigates. Defense Minister Nikos Dendias emphasized the necessity for rapid updates to military resources, despite improved relations with Turkey amid longstanding territorial disputes.
