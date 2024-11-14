Uttar Pradesh Police Bust Drug Trafficking Ring with Major Arrest
Three suspected drug traffickers were arrested in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, with 1.2 kg of smack seized. The joint operation by local police and specialized teams also recovered electronic scales, packaging materials, and cash. The suspects, involved in a significant drug distribution network, were charged under the NDPS Act.
In an extensive operation, police on Thursday apprehended three alleged drug traffickers in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, confiscating 1.2 kg of smack, officials reported.
The joint effort involved the Dargah Sharif police, SWAT, and surveillance units, who captured the suspects at Chandpura Tiraha with drugs valued over Rs 1 crore.
The accused are charged under the NDPS Act as authorities investigate their network, involving previous offenders from both Barabanki and Bahraich districts.
