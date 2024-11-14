Uttar Pradesh Police Bust Drug Trafficking Ring with Major Arrest

In an extensive operation, police on Thursday apprehended three alleged drug traffickers in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, confiscating 1.2 kg of smack, officials reported.

The joint effort involved the Dargah Sharif police, SWAT, and surveillance units, who captured the suspects at Chandpura Tiraha with drugs valued over Rs 1 crore.

The accused are charged under the NDPS Act as authorities investigate their network, involving previous offenders from both Barabanki and Bahraich districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)