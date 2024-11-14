Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police Bust Drug Trafficking Ring with Major Arrest

Three suspected drug traffickers were arrested in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, with 1.2 kg of smack seized. The joint operation by local police and specialized teams also recovered electronic scales, packaging materials, and cash. The suspects, involved in a significant drug distribution network, were charged under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:40 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police Bust Drug Trafficking Ring with Major Arrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an extensive operation, police on Thursday apprehended three alleged drug traffickers in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, confiscating 1.2 kg of smack, officials reported.

The joint effort involved the Dargah Sharif police, SWAT, and surveillance units, who captured the suspects at Chandpura Tiraha with drugs valued over Rs 1 crore.

The accused are charged under the NDPS Act as authorities investigate their network, involving previous offenders from both Barabanki and Bahraich districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024