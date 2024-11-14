Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Decomposed Body Discovered in Delhi's Yamuna River

A decomposed woman's body was found in a sack in the Yamuna river in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj. Suspected to be a murder case, the body is estimated to be weeks old with hands and feet tied. Police have begun an investigation after receiving forensic insights into the woman's age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:55 IST
Mystery Unfolds: Decomposed Body Discovered in Delhi's Yamuna River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A decomposed body of a woman was discovered in the Yamuna river, located in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The incident is being treated as a murder, with the corpse believed to be three to four weeks old. Law enforcement has registered a case in light of these developments.

Police reported that the body was found with its extremities tied, and a stone attached to the sack to prevent it from surfacing. No identifying marks were observed, and forensic experts estimate the woman's age to be between 25 and 30 years. Further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024