Mystery Unfolds: Decomposed Body Discovered in Delhi's Yamuna River

A decomposed body of a woman was discovered in the Yamuna river, located in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The incident is being treated as a murder, with the corpse believed to be three to four weeks old. Law enforcement has registered a case in light of these developments.

Police reported that the body was found with its extremities tied, and a stone attached to the sack to prevent it from surfacing. No identifying marks were observed, and forensic experts estimate the woman's age to be between 25 and 30 years. Further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)