Telangana Pushes for Historic Caste Count Revolution

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, pushes for a caste-inclusive national census aimed at boosting political and educational opportunities. He emphasizes the state's caste survey, countering misinformation about its motives. He affirms dedication to enhancing welfare schemes, particularly improving conditions in government residential schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:39 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced a bold move to urge the Centre to incorporate caste data in the coming national census.

This initiative seeks to increase 'political, education, and employment reservations' beyond the current 50 percent quota restriction.

Reddy emphasized the importance of the state's ongoing caste survey as an essential step towards achieving proportionate reservations and resource allocations. He dispelled myths about the potential negative impacts of the survey, clarifying that it aims to extend benefits to eligible individuals. Calling the survey a 'mega health check-up for society,' he stressed its role in formulating inclusive welfare strategies.

At a Children's Day event, he highlighted educational improvements, including prosecuting suppliers of subpar goods to government residential schools, and confirmed the enhanced budget for essential amenities for schoolchildren. The comprehensive socio-economic, employment, political, and caste survey, starting November 6, stands as a testament to a Congress election promise made by Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

