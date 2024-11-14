Jharkhand High Court Upholds Maiyan Samman Yojana Amid Election Controversy

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the Maiyan Samman Yojana, a welfare scheme initiated by the Hemant Soren government.

The scheme, which allocates Rs 12,000 annually to women aged 18 and above, faced allegations of being a tactical move to influence upcoming elections. Justice MS Ramchandra Rao, presiding over the case, maintained that the court would not meddle in such policy decisions.

Recent developments in the program saw an increase in payout from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 monthly, which is set to benefit 50 lakh women across the state. The political implications and intended social benefits continue to spark debate.

