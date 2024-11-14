Haryana CM Saini Assures Ample DAP Supply Amidst Opposition Criticism

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, assured the state's legislative assembly that there is no shortage of DAP fertilizers, countering opposition claims. He criticized the Congress for spreading rumors and affirmed that the government has secured additional supplies to meet agricultural demands.

Saini emphasized his administration's commitment to equitable development, highlighting their efforts to reduce the 'parchi-kharchi' system prevalent in the former Congress regime. Praising former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, he noted the positive impact on the state's systemic and developmental progress.

On environmental concerns, such as stubble burning, Saini reported significant incident reductions and pledged support to farmers for sustainable practices. Additionally, he outlined steps addressing drug abuse and poverty, detailing asset seizures from drug smugglers and streamlined BPL card issuance.

