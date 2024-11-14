Left Menu

Haryana CM Saini Assures Ample DAP Supply Amidst Opposition Criticism

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assures the state assembly of adequate DAP fertiliser supply, dismissing opposition rumors. Emphasizing equitable development and praising predecessor Khattar, Saini addresses issues like stubble burning and drug abuse, while announcing financial support initiatives for farmers against criticism from opposition Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:09 IST
Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, assured the state's legislative assembly that there is no shortage of DAP fertilizers, countering opposition claims. He criticized the Congress for spreading rumors and affirmed that the government has secured additional supplies to meet agricultural demands.

Saini emphasized his administration's commitment to equitable development, highlighting their efforts to reduce the 'parchi-kharchi' system prevalent in the former Congress regime. Praising former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, he noted the positive impact on the state's systemic and developmental progress.

On environmental concerns, such as stubble burning, Saini reported significant incident reductions and pledged support to farmers for sustainable practices. Additionally, he outlined steps addressing drug abuse and poverty, detailing asset seizures from drug smugglers and streamlined BPL card issuance.

